Patna, Jan 25 (PTI) Bihar reported 2,362 new COVID 19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 since the previous day, though the active caseload remained on the decline as the number of those recovering from the disease exceeded fresh infections, a health department official said.

Four COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,197, he said.

All the deceased either suffered from co-morbidities or were old, the official said.

The day's tally was perceptibly higher than Monday's count of 1,821. The districts reporting the high number of cases were Patna (284), Purnea (253) and Samastipur (206).

The fresh infections raised the total caseload to 8,15,705.

At least 2,420 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 96.69 per cent. The active caseload was at 14,770, slightly lower than the previous day's 14,832.

The positivity rate, which had crossed 3.5 per cent a fortnight ago, came down to 1.57 per cent.

Also, very few patients seem to be having severe symptoms as 14,448 of them are recuperating in home isolation.

The infection of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 67 samples.

