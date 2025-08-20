Gayaji (Bihar) [India], August 20 (ANI): An eight-member Russian government delegation from the Republic of Kalmykia, led by Khasikov Batu, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia, and Kirishov Sergey (Geshe Yonten), Chairman of the Central Spiritual Administration of Buddhists in Russia, visited the sacred Mahabodhi Mahavihara, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bihar's Gayaji, on Wednesday, a press release by the Bodhagaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) said.

According to the press release, the delegation was warmly welcomed with traditional Khada scarves by Mahasweta Maharathi, Secretary of the BTMC, Bhikkhu Manoj and Bhikkhu Dhammika.

During their visit, the delegation entered the inner shrine of the Mahabodhi Mahavihara, where monks performed sacred mantra chanting to invoke blessings. The group also offered prayers at the Holy Bodhi Tree, a symbol of enlightenment and spiritual awakening.

At the conclusion of the visit, the BTMC presented mementoes to Khasikov Batu and the delegation as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation. Khasikov Batu expressed his deep satisfaction with this first visit to the holy seat of enlightenment and shared that upon returning to Russia, he would convey to his people the significance of this great and sacred destination.

He highlighted that there are nearly two million Buddhists in Russia, and informed that in the coming months, he will be hosting a Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia, where around 300,000 representatives from across the globe will be invited to Russia this year. He expressed deep pleasure and a sense of spiritual awakening from the teachings of Buddha and his visit to this holy land. He also conveyed his wish that the Buddha's teachings may flourish all over the world, the press release said.

The visit highlights the deep cultural and spiritual ties between Russia and India, fostering mutual respect and collaboration.

The Delegation included members Khasikov Batu, Kirishov Sergey (Geshe Yonten), Muchkinova Gerenzala, Acting Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Kalmykia and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kalmykia to the President of the Russian Federation, Kartiev Andrey, Special Representative of the Head of the Republic of Kalmykia for International Affairs, Salykov Vladimir, Advisor to the Head of the Republic of Kalmykia, Korneev Gennadii, Advisor to the Head of the Republic of Kalmykia, Musial Irina, Advisor to the Head of the Republic of Kalmykia and Tarnivskii Aleksei, Press Service.

The visit was coordinated by Aashish from India. (ANI)

