Search operation underway at the residence of Sanjay Prasad by Economic OffenceWing in Muzaffarpur (Photo/ANI)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 26 (ANI): Economic Offence Unit of Bihar Police on Tuesday conducted search operations at the residences of suspended SHO Sanjay Prasad in Muzaffarpur and in his native village in Bettiah in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Prasad was the Station House Officer, Doriganj when he was suspended pursuant to corruption cases against him under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Also Read | Huawei's HarmonyOS-Powered Electric Vehicle Coming Later This Year: Report.

A search warrant by the court against Prasad was issued on Monday.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Flipkart Big Diwali Sale To Begin on October 28, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)