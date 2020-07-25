Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) The Bihar government will soon start disbursing gratuitous relief of Rs 6,000 each to flood- affected families in the state, a senior official said on Saturday.

The relief amount will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 9,251 New COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Records 1,080: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

"The list of beneficiaries is ready and we will soon start disbursing Rs 6,000 each as gratuitous relief to flood- affected families," Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, Pratyaya Amrit, told PTI.

More than 1 lakh flood-hit people in different districts have been evacuated to relief centres till Saturday afternoon and 1.45 lakh people are being fed through community kitchens in the affected areas, Amrit said.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

The flood in the state has claimed 10 lives till Friday, officials said.

A total of 9.6 lakh people have been affected by floodwaters in 529 panchayat areas in 74 blocks of 10 districts till Friday evening, as per a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Department.

West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, and Khagaria are the districts affected by flood in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)