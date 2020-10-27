Patna, Oct 27 (PTI) Bihar reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,065, while the tally mounted to 2,13,382 with 678 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

At least 1,237 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,03,244, it said, adding, the number of active cases stood at 9,073.

The recovery rate has increased to 95.25 per cent.

The deaths since Monday were reported from Patna, Bhagalur, Banka, Jamui, Jehanabad and Madhepura districts, the department said.

Patna district alone has registerd 34,913 cases and 261 fatalities so far.

The fresh cases include 231 from Patna, followed by Samastipur (35), Muzaffarpur (29), Aurangabad (23), East Champaran (21) and Purnea (20), the bulletin said.

Bihar has thus far tested 1.03 crore samples, including 1,34,538 since Monday.

