Firozabad (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) An accused of bike theft fled from police custody in Ramgarh police station area here on Monday evening while being taken to jail, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the accused escaped from police custody in front of a CNG filling station near Salai.

Also Read | Mumbai: Four Teens Steal Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2 Lakh From Kalimata Temple in Dahisar, Arrested.

Babu Singh, resident of Asafabad unde Rasulpur police station area, was caught in the case of bike theft. The police were taking him to jail in an auto-rickshaw after presenting him in the court and when the auto stopped at the filling station to get CNG, Babu Singh escaped from the police custody, the SP said .

Departmental action is being taken against head constables Banay Singh and Vijay Bhan in this connection and the search for the absconding accused is on and he will be arrested soon, the SP added.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Sets Self Afire in Marriage Hall Where Girl He Liked Was Getting Married, Dies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)