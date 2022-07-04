Mumbai, July 3: The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four teenagers for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from the Kalimata temple at Anand Nagar in Dahisar East. Police officials said that two of the arrested accused are 19-years-old who planned the heist along with two minors.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused have been identified as Ajay Sandesh Chalke and Faizan Shaikh. The duo were arrested from Sambhaji Nagar in Dahisar East. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Woman Set on Fire in Guna District Critical, Two Arrested.

The incident came to light after a resident staying near the temple approached the police and informed them about the theft of a gold necklace and gold bangles from the idol.

After the complaint, the police scanned CCTV footage of over 10 cameras in the area. During this, the cops found some suspects fleeing the temple at 1 am on Saturday.

"We arrested Chalke when he came to Sambhaji Nagar to sell the ornaments to a prospective buyer and traced Shaikh through him," Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-12 said. Kerala: 20-Year-Old Dead After Coconut Tree Falls on His Head While Riding Two-Wheeler in Kozhikode.

The officer said that the priest and other helpers were asleep inside the temple when the theft took place. Gharge said that the teenagers entered the temple premises through the back door and fled with the jewellery and a mobile phone.

