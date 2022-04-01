New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 55-year-old collection agent allegedly had Rs 3 lakh stolen from him when he fell from his bike after getting entangled in kite string, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday near a petrol pump in Shastri Park, they said.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Meets PM Narendra Modi, Apprises Him of Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine and Bilateral Initiatives.

According to police, Madan Singh, the victim, told them that he was carrying Rs 6 lakh at the time of the incident and about Rs 3 lakh of it was stolen.

Singh was riding a bike on Wednesday when a loose kite string got entangled around his neck, causing him to lose balance and fall on the road, police said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2022: Telangana Govt Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Early During Ramazan.

The man received injuries on his neck and shoulder and was rushed to a nearby hospital by a passerby, and is undergoing treatment, according to police.

“No arrests have been made in the incident which is still being investigated,” said a senior police officer.

"We are inquiring about the claims made by the man. We are trying to gather information about who all gathered there when the incident took place and if the money was stolen by anyone among them," he said.

A case was registered under sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code at Shastri Park Police Station, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)