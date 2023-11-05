New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Nationwide bikers' rallies will be organised in 11 cities across the country with the message 'Ayurveda for One Health', said a press release by the Ministry of Ayush.

"The rallies have been scheduled from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on November 5, 2023, in various cities," said the official statement.

"The main objective of these rallies is to connect the youth across the country with the global message of Ayurveda Day, 'Ayurveda for One Health' and to promote the rich heritage of Ayurveda and the holistic approach of Ayurveda for public wellbeing," added the official statement.

According to the official release, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Delhi and Patiala, National Ayurveda Research Institutes (RARI) in Lucknow, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, Dr A Lakshmipathy National Ayurveda Research Institute and Captain Srinivas Murthy Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Chennai, and National Institute of Medical Heritage (NIMH) in Hyderabad are organising these rallies with the support of young biker groups in these cities.

As per the press release, Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "The future of a strong and healthy India can be created by connecting the youth with the 'Ayurveda for One Health' campaign."

He further said, "The purpose of organising Ayurveda Day is to take India's thousands-year-old Ayurvedic medical culture to the global stage and to make Ayurveda a part of the lifestyle of common people all over the world. These bikers' rallies in various cities will certainly motivate the youth to adopt Ayurveda and other traditional medicine systems in the country."

Main Ayurveda Day events will be organised by the Ministry of Ayush on November 9-10, 2023, in Panchkula, Haryana.

These rallies are being organised by the Ministry of Ayush before the main events to give the message to the youth across the country that Ayurveda is essential for the health of children, teenagers, youth, and the general public, according to the press release.

The month-long celebrations to commemorate the eighth Ayurveda Day have three major components: Ayurveda for students, Ayurveda for farmers, and Ayurveda for public health, according to the press release. (ANI)

