Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): A bird flu case has been confirmed at a poultry farm in the Sola area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, said the district administration on Thursday.

The district collector has banned the sale of meat, mutton and chicken as a precaution after confirming bird flu infection in samples.

Items like eggs and other food items at the poultry farm have also been ordered to be destroyed.

"Sale of meat, mutton and poultry has been banned. Eggs and food items have also been ordered to be destroyed," the collector said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)