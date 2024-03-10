Jind (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala hit out at former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Birender Singh on Saturday, saying that the latter has been giving ultimatums since the last year.

"Ask Birender Singh first that it has been one year since he threatened to quit the party if they break the coalition. He has not left since last year. I don't think there is a politician like him in Haryana or the entire country. Just like Sunny Deol's movie where "Tarik pe Tarikh" (date after date) used to be given, he is giving ultimatums and ultimatums," Chautala said speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Stressing the fact that he would like a strong coalition with the BJP, Chautala said, "If he has to decide something, he can do it in his own party and leave thinking about the Jannayak Janta Party. If we are in the alliance, it will be a strong one. I don't think we have left any stone unturned in Haryana's development. When the alliance breaks, I don't think anyone needs to say anything."

Claiming that Birender Singh is frustrated, the Deputy CM said, "He is frustrated because during his time Uchana was so backward and now it has become so developed. He is taking out his frustration on our alliance."

On the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress contesting the Haryana elections together as part of the INDIA bloc, Chautala said that the AAP which has now risen to the stature of a national party should have demanded all 10 seats in the state.

"Since Aam Aadmi Party became a national party, it should have raised the bargain from three seats to five and then to 10 seats. What was the compulsion that they (AAP) stopped at only one?...," Chautala said.

Slamming the Congress, the Deputy CM said, "The way Congress is resorting to crutches, its ship will surely sink and it will also drown those seats that Kejriwal has given to him in Delhi."

Dushyant Chautala had gone to the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) office on Saturday to chair a meeting of his party workers in Uchana on the JJP's rally to be held in Hisar on March 13. (ANI)

