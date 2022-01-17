New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, saying his demise is a huge loss to the word of performing arts.

Birju Maharaj died at his home here in the early hours of Monday.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AAP, Trinamool Congress Contesting in Goa to Split Non-BJP Votes, Says P Chidambaram.

"The world-renowned Kathak exponent with his unique style was an institution and an inspiration across the globe. His death is a huge loss to the world of performing arts," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," the vice president said.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in Green, Sensex Up By 46 Points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)