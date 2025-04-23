New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The birth certificates of Delhiites have been integrated with the DigiLocker platform to promote digital governance, allowing citizens secure and easy access to essential documents, the MCD said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the ‘100 Days Viksit Delhi Programme', the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with the IT Department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has taken this step under the ‘Digital India' mission to reduce dependence on physical copies and visits to government offices, the statement said.

This will help in services like school admissions, applying for passports, Aadhaar registration and more, and reduce the risk of loss, tampering, or duplication, while speeding up the process, it added.

The MCD will also be conducting awareness programmes for the residents of the national capital, it added.

