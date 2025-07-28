Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Clearing the air on the current meetup between the Thackeray brothers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the meeting should not be viewed politically. He added that Raj Thackeray went to wish Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, and this moment should not be viewed from a political lens.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to ANI, said, "Raj Thackeray went to wish Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. It's a matter of happiness. Why should we view it politically? We also extend our best wishes to Uddhav ji. Going to wish someone on their birthday should not be seen through a political lens."

Further commenting on the upcoming local election, he added, "You saw what's in the heart of Maharashtra during the Assembly elections. You will see it again in the upcoming local body elections. Just because something is in the mind of a leader of a particular party doesn't mean it reflects the sentiments of all of Maharashtra..."

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, Matoshree, on Sunday and extended birthday wishes.

Sharing the visuals, Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote on X, "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Rajsaheb Thackeray extended birthday greetings to party chief Uddhavsaheb Thackeray."This meeting follows the Thackeray brothers' joint rally on July 5, in which they declared their victory against the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Maharashtra government.

Uddhav Thackeray turned 65 today, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended wishes and wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to Shiv Sena President and INDIA alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray ji. May you stay healthy, live long, and together we will fight for the interests and rights of the people of Maharashtra."

Thackeray's INDIA bloc ally and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also greeted him on the occasion and lauded his resistance against the Hindi imposition in the state.

"Birthday greetings to @ShivSenaUBT_ President, Thiru. Uddhav Thackeray.Your bold resistance to #HindiImposition and your firm stand to uphold Maharashtra's identity have united the Marathi people in standing up for their language. Wishing you strength as you continue to defend federalism and linguistic dignity," Stalin wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also took to X and wrote, "Shiv Sena chief, my friend Uddhav Thackeray, who stands firm like a lighthouse in every storm, heartfelt birthday wishes to you! Jai Maharashtra!" (ANI)

