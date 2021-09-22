Kochi, Sep 22 (PTI): NeST Digital on Wednesday announced the addition of two seasoned industry veterans to head its industrial and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sectors.

Vaibhav Sharma would lead NeST Digital's BFSI vertical based in Dubai, UAE, while Rajeev Deshprabhu would head the company's industrial business comprising manufacturing automation, automotive, aerospace & defence, rail and marine transportation, and would be based out of London, UK.

Nazneen Jehangir, CEO of NeST Digital, said the new additions to the leadership team is part of the strategy of the group to deepen its engagements with its strong customer base in the respective segments and become a partner of choice in the digital transformation journey.

Vaibhav comes with over 22 years of experience in digital technology solutions especially aimed at banking and retail industries, a company statement said here.

NeST Digital has strong a relationship with over 30 of the major banks in the GCC and Vaibhav's plans are to capitalise on this and expand the portfolio of offerings in the next few months before foraying into North Africa and Europe.

“We are seeing a good deal of demand for innovative and transformational digital technologies and we are poised for big growth,” said Vaibhav. “We are bringing in the brightest talent and developing futuristic skills to strengthen our engineering teams in Kochi and Dubai,” he added.

Rajeev Deshprabhu is an industry veteran and has previously headed the European sales operations for Tata Elxsi, where he spent over 26 years and was instrumental in growing its automotive and industrial design business.

“The NeST Group's strong relationship with leading customers, combined with its integrated horizontal capabilities in engineering design, software, hardware and specialised manufacturing, positions us to partner with our customers in the digital transformation journey,” said Rajeev.

“Our strategy will be to expand these relationships by providing differentiated digital transformation solutions for product design and manufacturing across these verticals,” he said.

