New Delhi, September 22: The registration process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 has begun on Wednesday, i.e. September 22. Candidates who want to apply for the UPSC UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 can register on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Admit Card 2021 for Civil Services Prelims Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is October 12. Aspirants can withdraw their online applications from October 20 to October 26. Notably, the preliminary exam will be conducted on February 20, 2022, following COVID-19 protocols. After the prelims exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for Mains and then Personality Test or Interview. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 for the exam. Here Are Details About The Exam:

The commission said, "Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), alongwith the submission of On-line Application Form, either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI."

It further added that Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system-generated Pay in-slip during Part-II registration and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash" mode will be deactivated at 11:59 p.m. of 11.10.2021 i.e. one day before the closing date of submission of the application.

