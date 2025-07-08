New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday pointed out that Pakistan and Israel have proclaimed that they have nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025, and said that over the past century, there have been some bizarre choices for the coveted award while some omissions have been conspicuous.

The opposition party also recalled the nominations of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Nobel Prize nominations archive is normally open only after 50 years, which means that, for instance, full information on all those nominated, along with their nominators, for the awards in 2025 will be made public only in 2075.

But nominators are free to make their choices public anytime, he said.

"The prime ministers of Pakistan and Israel have proudly proclaimed that they have nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025," Ramesh said.

In a different era, two prominent Indians had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi was nominated 12 times for the Nobel Peace Prize between 1937 and 1948. Nine of these nominations came from those who were not Indians. Jawaharlal Nehru was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 13 times between 1950 and 1961. Of these, 10 nominations were from people and institutions not from India," Ramesh pointed out.

"Over the past century, there have been some bizarre choices for the Nobel Peace Prize, while some omissions have been conspicuous. Dr. Kissinger's choice in 1973, for instance, was hugely controversial," the Congress leader said.

The Pakistani government, in a surprise move last month, announced that it would nominate Trump for the prestigious award due to his self-proclaimed peacemaking efforts during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

A letter of recommendation, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, has already been sent to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Norway.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also reportedly nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in "forging peace".

