Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) The BJD on Saturday urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to form a special investigation team (SIT) under judicial supervision to probe into the alleged sexual exploitation of girls in the Odisha government-run hostels in the state.

A delegation of the opposition party submitted a memorandum to the regional office of the commission in Nayapalli here.

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

The BJD's move comes a day after two girls from separate state-run residential schools in Kandhamal district reported pregnancy.

“We recommend the formation of an SIT under judicial supervision to investigate and monitor judicial proceedings in all such cases. We also urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to advise the state government to undertake systemic policy reforms, including a complete overhaul of the ST and SC Development Department's hostel monitoring framework," the BJD said in the memorandum.

Also Read | Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Hails Ties With India, Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Wonderful Person' (Watch Videos).

The opposition party claimed that at least four girls in the state-run school hostels in Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Kandhamal reported pregnancy.

“A series of deeply disturbing incidents, involving the sexual exploitation and pregnancy of tribal girls residing in hostels managed by the ST & SC Development Department in Odisha, have come to the fore. These are not only shocking but point towards systemic failure, gross administrative negligence in ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of tribal girls under state care,” the BJD alleged.

The party demanded the establishment of functional grievance redressal cells and regular surprise inspections to prevent such incidents.

The BJD also requested the NCST chairman to take urgent cognisance of these cases and intervene appropriately to safeguard the fundamental rights of these marginalised communities.

BJD leaders and workers also staged a demonstration in front of the office of the DIG south western range in Koraput, alleging that there was a rise in crimes against women in the region.

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the Odisha DGP through the DIG, listing the incidents of rape, gang rape and molestation of women and girls in the southern districts.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)