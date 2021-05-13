Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused Congress government in the state of mismanagement during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Congress government has been long trying to hide its shortcomings, weaknesses and incapabilities by blaming the Centre," he said in a virtual press conference.

“The Centre is ready to develop all facilities in Rajasthan, from oxygen to Remdesivir injections to ventilator...and is doing so. Despite this, Congress leaders are weakening people's morale through their blatant statements," he said.

Poonia requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to "follow the spirit of cooperative federalism" in the fight against corona.

Referring to a letter written by BJP National President JP Nadda to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he said that during the pandemic, the opposition should have played a positive role in the country, by building confidence and boosting people's morale.

He further said that through the helplines run by BJP, people and the government were getting help with oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

