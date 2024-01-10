India News | BJP Alleges Rs 9 Lakh-crore Scam in Odisha's Mining Sector, Demands CBI Probe

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities worth around Rs 9 lakh-crore in Odisha's mining sector between 2000-2014.

Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 07:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | BJP Alleges Rs 9 Lakh-crore Scam in Odisha's Mining Sector, Demands CBI Probe

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities worth around Rs 9 lakh-crore in Odisha's mining sector between 2000-2014.

Addressing a press conferkook Bags Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award For Golden">Circle Chart Music 2024: BTS' Jungkook Bags Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award For Golden

  • Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Is Too Hot To Handle in Leopard Print Bikini (View Pics)
  • Lifestyle
    Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One
  • Viral
    Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Man Cremates Dead Father With Liquor, Beedi and Banarasi Paan at Manikarnika Ghat, Says 'None of His Wishes Should Remain Unfulfilled' Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Man Cremates Dead Father With Liquor, Beedi and Banarasi Paan at Manikarnika Ghat, Says 'None of His Wishes Should Remain Unfulfilled'
  • Festivals
    Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 Wishes & World Hindi Day HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Hindi Language Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2024 Wishes & World Hindi Day HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Hindi Language
  • Videos
    Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru-Based CEO Suchana Seth Likely Pre-Planned Murder Of 4-Year-Old Son, Key Evidence Found By Goa Police Candolim Murder Case: Bengaluru-Based CEO Suchana Seth Likely Pre-Planned Murder Of 4-Year-Old Son, Key Evidence Found By Goa Police
    • Close
    Search

    India News | BJP Alleges Rs 9 Lakh-crore Scam in Odisha's Mining Sector, Demands CBI Probe

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities worth around Rs 9 lakh-crore in Odisha's mining sector between 2000-2014.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | BJP Alleges Rs 9 Lakh-crore Scam in Odisha's Mining Sector, Demands CBI Probe

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities worth around Rs 9 lakh-crore in Odisha's mining sector between 2000-2014.

    Addressing a press conference, leader of the opposition Jaynarayan Mishra claimed that the total value of mining irregularities is Rs 8,97,443 crore.

    Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

    "It is suspected that 'corruption' in mining took place with the knowledge and under the supervision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," he said.

    Mishra's allegation was rejected by senior BJD leader and MLA Badrinarayan Patra.

    Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Manipur Home Department Gives Permission To Flag Off Truncated Rahul Gandhi-Led March From Imphal on January 14.

    "It is their (opposition) habit of making such statements to mislead people and gain mileage ahead of the upcoming election," Patra, also a former minister hailing from the mineral-rich Kenojhar district, said.

    The BJP leader said it would be appropriate to order a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

    Mishra informed that he has written to the President, Prime Minister, Odisha Governor, and chief minister highlighting the irregularities.

    "I have also spoken to the PM in this regard. The PM expressed surprise over such irregularities," the leader of the opposition told reporters.

    Asked whether he made such allegations keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Mishra said, "I have information about mining irregularities sine a long time. However, I could not bring them to the public as I was unwell and hospitalised for a long period. Now after getting discharged, I am highlighting the matter."

    Mishra claimed that out of the 192 leased mines, 176 are in forest areas of which 98 are operating without forest and environment clearance.

    He said of the 98 leased mines, 47 are running without forest clearance, while around 55 are adversely affecting rivers, rivulets, flora and fauna, and tribal populations in different parts of the state.

    Mishra alleged that irregularities have also been noticed through excess exploration of minerals from around 75 iron ore and manganese mines.

    He claimed many such mines were located near elephant corridors in Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts, which adversely affect the lives of the jumbos.

    The BJP leader also demanded that the recommendations made by the Shah Commission should also be implemented to avoid irregularities in Odisha's mining sector.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like

    India News | BJP Alleges Rs 9 Lakh-crore Scam in Odisha's Mining Sector, Demands CBI Probe

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities worth around Rs 9 lakh-crore in Odisha's mining sector between 2000-2014.

    Agency News PTI| Jan 10, 2024 07:46 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | BJP Alleges Rs 9 Lakh-crore Scam in Odisha's Mining Sector, Demands CBI Probe

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into alleged irregularities worth around Rs 9 lakh-crore in Odisha's mining sector between 2000-2014.

    Addressing a press conference, leader of the opposition Jaynarayan Mishra claimed that the total value of mining irregularities is Rs 8,97,443 crore.

    Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

    "It is suspected that 'corruption' in mining took place with the knowledge and under the supervision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik," he said.

    Mishra's allegation was rejected by senior BJD leader and MLA Badrinarayan Patra.

    Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Manipur Home Department Gives Permission To Flag Off Truncated Rahul Gandhi-Led March From Imphal on January 14.

    "It is their (opposition) habit of making such statements to mislead people and gain mileage ahead of the upcoming election," Patra, also a former minister hailing from the mineral-rich Kenojhar district, said.

    The BJP leader said it would be appropriate to order a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

    Mishra informed that he has written to the President, Prime Minister, Odisha Governor, and chief minister highlighting the irregularities.

    "I have also spoken to the PM in this regard. The PM expressed surprise over such irregularities," the leader of the opposition told reporters.

    Asked whether he made such allegations keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, Mishra said, "I have information about mining irregularities sine a long time. However, I could not bring them to the public as I was unwell and hospitalised for a long period. Now after getting discharged, I am highlighting the matter."

    Mishra claimed that out of the 192 leased mines, 176 are in forest areas of which 98 are operating without forest and environment clearance.

    He said of the 98 leased mines, 47 are running without forest clearance, while around 55 are adversely affecting rivers, rivulets, flora and fauna, and tribal populations in different parts of the state.

    Mishra alleged that irregularities have also been noticed through excess exploration of minerals from around 75 iron ore and manganese mines.

    He claimed many such mines were located near elephant corridors in Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts, which adversely affect the lives of the jumbos.

    The BJP leader also demanded that the recommendations made by the Shah Commission should also be implemented to avoid irregularities in Odisha's mining sector.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs Australia Women
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea
    100K+ searches
    Hrithik Roshan
    100K+ searches
    Hindi Diwas
    50K+ searches
    Adan Canto
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs Australia Women
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea
    100K+ searches
    Hrithik Roshan
    100K+ searches
    Hindi Diwas
    50K+ searches
    Adan Canto
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma