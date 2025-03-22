Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Arun Kumar, RSS Sah Sarkaryawah, on Saturday asserted that there are no differences between the BJP and RSS and that both organisations work based on based on mutual trust.

"There are no differences between us (BJP and RSS). We work together on issues related to society and the nation, and we continue to work based on mutual trust," Arun Kumar told reporters here.

When asked about the election of BJP National President, Arun Kumar said that each Sangh Parivar organisation is independent and has its own decision-making process.

"There are more than 32 organisations working under the Sangh. Each organisation is independent and has its own decision-making process. Each organisation has its own membership, elections, and structures at local, district, and mandal levels, and they follow their own processes... The processes of the organisations are ongoing, their memberships are growing, and committees at the district and state levels are being formed. In the future, there will be an election of their national president," he said.

The BJP has accelerated the process to elect its next national president. This process was initially supposed to be completed in January, but due to the Delhi Assembly elections and pending elections in several state units, the selection of a new president has been delayed.

According to the BJP's constitution, the election of the National President requires that at least 50 per cent of the state units have already elected their respective presidents. Therefore, the election process at the state level is being expedited.

Along with the state presidents, members of the electoral college for the National President are also selected.

JP Nadda was first appointed as the BJP's acting National President on June 17, 2019, and remained in this role until January 20, 2020. On January 20, 2020, he was formally elected as the 11th National President of the party and has held this position since then.

Under Nadda's leadership, the BJP contested elections in 35 states and won in 16 states. Similarly, in the Lok Sabha elections, the party secured victory and returned to power. (ANI)

