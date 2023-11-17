Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the appointment of former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

After the BJP legislature party meeting concluded in Bengaluru, R Ashoka thanked the BJP and the MLAs present in the meeting.

"I thank you for electing me as the Leader of the Opposition. BJP will win all 28 constituencies in the state in the Lok Sabha elections," BJP leader R Ashoka said.

R Ashoka is an MLA from the Padmanabhanagar constituency. He also held the revenue portfolio in the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated R Ashoka on his appointment and said that he is a very senior leader and a strong opposition leader who has been appointed by the party.

"It was a unanimous choice. He is a senior leader. I congratulate him. I am very happy. He has contributed to all struggles of the party," former Karnataka CM said.

Earlier Congress registered victory on 135 seats and BJP managed to secure 66 in a 224-seat assembly in the Assembly polls held in Karnataka in May this year. The state saw a voting percentage of 72.68 per cent. (ANI)

