Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Ahead of Panchayat elections in Assam, BJP MP and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia stated that their party will together fight the upcoming elections with Asom Gana Parishad.

A meeting of both the parties was conducted on Sunday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha in Guwahati.

Also Read | Mumbai: College Student Booked for Abetting Girlfriend’s Suicide Days After Her Parents Learn About Their Daughter Being Harassed and Threatened.

Speaking to ANI, Saikia said that the whole NDA is united for the upcoming 2026 legislative assembly elections in Assam, and they are preparing for 'Panchayat se Parliament tak. '

"Today, the leaders of AGP and BJP held a meeting under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are ready to contest the Panchayat elections together. We will contest the elections together for the service of the people... A senior leader will be given responsibility for this. Leaders from both party will talk to workers on the district level and will prepare for the roadmap of the elections... We (BJP and AGP) are together in 2026 legislative assembly elections and not just us, whole NDA is united, including UPPL and other parties. We are preparing for 'Panchayat se Parliament tak'," said the BJP MP.

Also Read | Woman Can't Be Forced To Undergo Virginity Test; Violation of Article 21, Observes Chhattisgarh High Court.

Assam minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President, Atul Bora also affirmed that his party and the BJP will contest the Panchayat and assembly elections together.

"We will contest the election together, regarding that we had a discussion in BJP office... We will contest the Vidhan Sabha elections together too. Panchayat elections are just semi-finals for us... Amount of work that has been done after Himanta Biswa Sarma become CM was never done by any party," Bora said.

On March 25, Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that the Panchayat elections in the state will be held in the month of April.

"Our government is ready to conduct the panchayat polls in the state. The Assam State Election Commission will conduct the panchayat polls. We urge the State Election Commission to announce the poll dates as soon as possible. If the State Election Commission announces the poll dates on April 3 then the election process will be completed by May 3, if the poll date is announced on April 4, 5 or 6 then it will be completed by May 4, 5 or 6. So we request the State Election Commission to announce the poll dates as soon as possible," Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI.

He further said that, this time there will be no political parties affiliated candidates in the Gram (village) panchayat level.

"The political parties affiliated candidates will be only in Anchalik panchayat and Zila Parishad level. Apart from this the previous two child norms and educational qualification norms will also be applicable in this election," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

The Assam government passed the Assam Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the state assembly.

According to the new amendment bill all Haats within the territorial jurisdiction of the Gaon Panchayat or Anchalik Panchayat or Zilla Parishad shall be settled in the manner as may be prescribed for a period coinciding with and not exceeding one Panchayat Year by inviting tenders at the office of the respective Gaon Panchayat or Anchalik Panchayat or Zilla Parishad by its President, the State Government will transfer such Government Haat which has settlement value of Rs 5 lakh upto Rs 10 lakh in a year to the Anchalik Panchayat within the jurisdiction of which the Haat is situated, the Haats falling under the jurisdiction of Zilla Parishad with a yearly settlement value of more than Rs 10 lakh shall be settled by the Zilla Parishad concerned for a period coinciding with and not exceeding one Panchayat Year in the manner as may be prescribed.

The powers of examination and final acceptance of such tenders shall be vested in the Standing Committee as under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 81: Provided that a transfer under this sub-section above, shall be given effect from the following Panchayat Year of such income and few other amendments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)