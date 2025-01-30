New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra on Thursday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of not fulfilling the demand for special category status for Odisha, saying the ruling party at the Centre had made this promise it in its 2014 election manifesto.

Patra accused the BJP of "backtracking" on its promise and said it is not being fulfilled even as there is a "double-engine" government.

Also Read | Malappuram: 3-Year-Old Infant Found Dead in Bucket, Mother's Lifeless Body Discovered, Purported Suicide Note Says 'Unable To Care of Child and Husband'.

Speaking with ANI after an all-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's budget session, the BJD MP said his party will also raise issues of price rise and unemployment.

He said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik had asked the parliamentary party members to strongly take up the demand for special category status for Odisha.

Also Read | Jitu Patwari Car Accident: Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Escapes Unhurt After Truck Hits His Vehicle Near Sehore Toll Plaza, Party Calls for Enhanced Security (See Pics and Video).

"This has been a longstanding demand for the last two decades. BJD, people of Odisha and Naveen Patnaikji have been demanding it. BJP in its 2014 election manifesto had specified that they will ensure special category status for Odisha. Today, they are in power in Delhi (at Centre) and in Odisha, why is the special category status not coming? BJD will very strongly demand special category status for the state of Odisha....Today, the question arises as to why is the BJP backtracking from that commitment," he said.

He also said that the party will raise issues concerning farmers.

"They are in distress. Patnaikji had met farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains," Patra said.

BJP came to power in Odisha last year after ousting the BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik.

An all-party meeting was held at the Parliament Annexe building in New Delhi ahead of the Budget session of Parliament which commences on Friday.

Leaders from different political parties, including Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi and TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien attended the meeting.

RSP's NK Premachandran DMK's TR Baalu, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, and JMM's Mahua Maji were among those present.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on January 31.

The union budget will be presented on February 1.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)