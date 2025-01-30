Malappuram, January 30: In a heartbreaking incident, a three-month-old baby boy was discovered dead inside a bucket, while his mother was found lifeless in what is suspected to be a case of suicide on Thursday, January 30. The tragic event unfolded in a house in Malappuram. A suicide note, believed to have been written by the woman, was also recovered.

According to a report by News18, the deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Minimol from Olamathil Alunga Parambil in Pulpetta, Malappuram. The tragic incident took place around 5:30 am on Thursday. It was Minimol's sister-in-law who first discovered her lifeless body. Upon further inspection, the infant was found submerged head-down in a bucket inside the bathroom.

Suicide Note Found

Minimol's suicide note said that no one was responsible for her death. She wrote that she was leaving and taking her baby with her, asking that no one be blamed. She also shared her pain over losing her eyesight, which made it difficult for her to take care of her child and husband. Feeling helpless, she decided to end her life. Her note showed how much she was struggling and feeling hopeless.

Police's Action

Police reached the spot and began their investigation. The bodies have been taken to the morgue at Manjeri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, and a detailed inquiry is currently in progress.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

