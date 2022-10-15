Ballari (K'taka), Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Saturday charged the BJP with assuming power by defaming the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre and polarising people.

Gehlot warned people of communal politics and said the country cannot afford an atmosphere of tension, violence and communalism.

“People are aware of the tricks with which the BJP came to power by defaming the UPA government. Neither the Lokpal was implemented, nor the black money was brought. The BJP came to power by polarising people and defaming the UPA government,” Gehlot said while addressing a public meeting here to appreciate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra by walk.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said Rahul Gandhi is going to create a history in the country as his march focused on the challenges the country faces today.

“The challenges are from fascist and communal forces. We condemn the steps taken by them to destroy this country. Constitution is in tatters and the democracy is in danger. Common man is hit hard by spiraling prices and unemployment. In this situation, Rahul Gandhi's message is reaching every nook and corner of the country,” he pointed out.

Gehlot said no one knew which direction the country is going because of communal politics gaining credence.

“This country cannot afford the atmosphere of tension, violence, and communalism,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

It is easy to politicise religion and caste but one needs an outlook of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to build a new India, Gehlot said.

He pointed out that Nehru built many infrastructure soon after independence, which enabled the country stand strong on the foundation laid by him.

Gehlot was optimistic of Karnataka proving a turning point for the Congress as, he said, politics always took a turn in the State.

He said there would be a Congress government in the State and a change across the country.

