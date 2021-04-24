Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Several people including BJP candidate for the Kashipur-Belgachia assembly constituency, Sibaji Sinha Roy, were injured after a clash broke out between activists of the saffron party and a group of people in Kolkata on Friday evening, police said.

The clash started when BJP MP Arjun Singh and Sinha Roy reached Belgachia to attend a public meeting and some unidentified people attacked the party workers present there, they said.

Singh's security guards fired in the air to disperse the mob, locals alleged as the BJP MP held the Trinamool Congress responsible for the attack.

The TMC denied the allegation.

The ECI sought a report in connection with the incident, though the police denied any incident of firing by anyone.

Roy was released from a hospital after preliminary medical treatment, police said.

