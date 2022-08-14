Kohima, Aug 14 (PTI) The Centre is willing to provide a solution for the Naga political issue, but Nagas have to be inclusive to accept it, state BJP president Temjen Imna Along said.

Speaking to reporters, Along said the willingness to settle the age-old Naga political issue is the endeavour of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

"The Government of India (GOI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is ready to provide a settlement, but are we completely inclusive to accept it?" he said on Saturday.

One cannot blame the BJP for not settling the issue, he added.

"The GOI is putting in all efforts and is committed towards the people of Nagaland. One cannot blame the BJP if the settlement is not happening," Along said, when asked about his party's 'election for solution' slogan.

While all parties decided to boycott the 2018 assembly elections raising the slogan of 'solution not elections', BJP went ahead with filing the nominations giving the call of 'election for solution'.

"As if the BJP is only to be blamed for not settling the issue. Today, if the BJP government says this is the settlement, will all accept it?" Along, also a state minister, asked.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy CM Y Patton are all in the core committee of the state government and they are doing their best to facilitate a settlement, he said, expressing hope that it will happen very soon.

