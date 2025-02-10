Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) The BJP central leadership on Monday served a fresh show cause notice to the dissident BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, asking him to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him despite violating and flouting his "own assurances".

Yatnal has revolted against the state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and his father B S Yediyurappa, who is the former Karnataka Chief Minister.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Announces Launch of Adani Health City in Partnership With Mayo Clinic for Affordable Healthcare in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

In a letter to Yatnal, the member secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee Om Pathak said, "the party has taken note of your continuing tirade and breach of party discipline, in clear contravention of the discipline code as enshrined in the Bharatiya Janata Party constitution and rules thereunder."

"Despite your assurances of good behaviour and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices, you continue to violate and flout your own assurances. Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should reach the undersigned within 72 hours from the receipt of this notice," he further said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Meets Delegation of Anganwadi Workers, Says ‘Government Shouldn’t Ignore Them’ (Watch Video).

Pathak also told Yatnal that in the event of non-receipt of explanation within the time stipulated, the Central Disciplinary Committee may assume he has nothing to say and it may proceed to take a final view in the matter.

There was no immediate response from Yatnal on the show cause notice.

The MLA has been calling Vijayendra and Yediyurappa corrupt. He even appealed to the Central BJP leadership to first address the "dynastic politics" of Yediyurappa and his sons for a decisive fight against the dynastic politics of the Gandhi family in Congress.

He was served a show-cause notice in December last year for his alleged anti-party stand when he launched a march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar against the notices allegedly served by the Karnataka Waqf Board to individuals, government and private institutions claiming rights over their properties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)