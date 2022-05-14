Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda held a roadshow in Ludhiana and visited the birthplace of martyr Sukhdev Thapar on Saturday, a day ahead of his birth anniversary to pay obeisance to him.

"Arriving at Mohalla Naughara, the birthplace of the great revolutionary martyr Sukhdev Thapar Ji, the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle and who laid down his life for the country, paid homage to him. The sacrifice of Shaheed Sukhdev Ji will remain an inspiration for every Indian for ages," he tweeted.

Nadda, on reaching the city, was received by the party workers. The party chief was on a one-day visit to the state, where he attended the worker's convention and also held a meeting with industrialists and businessmen in the city.

Addressing the gathering here, he said that the BJP did not have sufficient time in Punjab for the elections but in upcoming years, it will soon replace the present government.

"Addressed workers' convention in Ludhiana, Punjab today. BJP got very less time in the Punjab elections. But the manner in which the people of Punjab have given to the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is a sign that, in future, the BJP has the power to overthrow the present government," Nadda tweeted. (ANI)

