Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh beginning Saturday, during which he will attend various programmes and meetings of the party in Lucknow and Agra.

Assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

Also Read | I’d Like to Thank People of the Country for Praying for Me& My Coaches and Federation … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Nadda will reach the state capital on August 7 at 11 am and will address newly elected zila panchayat chairpersons and block pramukhs at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, BJP state general secretary JPS Rathore said on Thursday.

He will also address a meeting of in-charges of all 403 assembly constituencies in the state and give necessary guidance, Rathore said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Mumbai: All Bombay High Court Judges, Families, Staff Inoculated by BMC.

Thereafter, the BJP chief will hold organisational meetings with office bearers and other prominent leaders at the party headquarters, he said.

Nadda will leave for Agra the next morning where he will address a conference of doctors 'corona warriors' organised by the party, Rathore said.

He will also give necessary directives to office bearers at organisational meetings, he said.

Nadda will leave for New Delhi from Agra in the evening.PTI SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)