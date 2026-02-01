Chandigarh [India], February 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee on Saturday held a meeting in Chandigarh under the leadership of State President Sunil Jakhar, during which the party outlined its strategy for the coming days and passed two key resolutions.

The meeting was attended by National Secretary Narinder Singh Raina, Working State President Ashwani Sharma, Member, National Parliamentary Board Iqbal Singh Lalpura, and General Secretary (Organisation) Manthri Srinivas Sullu, among others.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Sunil Jakhar said the core committee passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji. He said the Prime Minister understands the sentiments of the people of Punjab and is visiting the state to pay tribute on a day when the Union Budget will also be presented in Parliament. Jakhar added that the visit would further strengthen communal harmony in the state.

Referring to the second resolution, Jakhar said the party strongly condemned the Punjab government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order. He alleged that ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, anti-national elements have been issuing bomb threats in Jalandhar, which, according to him, exposes lapses on the part of the state government and the police. He said the prevailing situation has created an atmosphere of fear among the people.

The BJP State President further alleged that instead of focusing on restoring law and order, the state government is misusing the police to silence political opponents and curb media freedom. He claimed that recent police cases registered against media houses, journalists, and social media influencers reflect an attempt to suppress freedom of speech. Jakhar asserted that the BJP will not allow any curtailment of media freedom or the people's right to expression.

He also targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, alleging that he is functioning as a "proxy" Chief Minister, and accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of controlling the state's affairs. Jakhar claimed that revelations about alleged extravagance by AAP leaders signal the beginning of the party's decline in Punjab.

He added that the people of Punjab have decided to remove the AAP from power in the next elections, alleging that the party, which came to power promising change, has caused significant damage to the state. (ANI)

