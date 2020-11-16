Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Telangana government has entered into an agreement with a company tainted with alleged scams in Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, BJP MLC Ramchander Rao said on Sunday demanding an inquiry into the same.

"The entire Hyderabad city was brought into a new portal called 'Dharani Portal' for collection of information on properties. It was an exercise of digitalising the entire land record both in rural and urban Telangana," Rao told ANI here.

Reportedly, the TRS government in Telangana had awarded a contract to the company to promote its Dharni portal for land record management.

Rao said that the BJP demands an inquiry as to how the state government entered into an agreement with the company, which is riddled in allegations of multi-crore scams.

"In Hyderabad, they have given it to a company called IL&FS. This company was involved in multi-crore scams in Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Even the CAG found fault with the Odisha government for entering into an agreement with this scamster," Rao said.

"The TRS government is known for announcing projects and schemes before the elections and soon they forget them. They have promised lakhs of houses to the poor during the GHMC elections, but not a single house has been allocated till now," he added.

The BJP leader said that the state government has also announced an action plan for turning Hyderabad into Dallas city in US's Texas within a hundred days.

"When the incessant rains started, people died. Half of Hyderabad was flooded. Rs 10,000 flood relief assistance was announced, but that too was swindled away by their leaders. This is a huge scam. There should be an enquiry into this as well," he said. (ANI)

