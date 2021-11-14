Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP has formed an election manifesto committee which will be headed by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

BJP MP and former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Brij Lal will be the vice-chairman of the committee, media co-in-charge for the state unit of the party Abhay Singh said on Sunday.

Also Read | Fuel Excise Duty Reduction: Irked with Recent Cut, Haryana Petrol Pumps to go on 24-Hour Strike Tomorrow.

Members of Parliament Rajesh Verma, Vijay Pal Tomar, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi and Kanta Kardam, and party leader Pushkar Mishra will be members of the committee, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)