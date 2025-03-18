Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the BJP's "double-engine" government in Maharashtra over the Nagpur violence. He said that the BJP could remove Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the party is in power both in the Centre and the State.

"I am not the Chief Minister, nor am I the Home Minister, ask the Chief Minister who is behind this (violence). Because the RSS headquarters is there," Uddhav Thackeray said in response to questions regarding the Nagpur violence.

"There is a double-engine government here; if the double-engine government has failed, then they should resign...If you want, you can remove his (Aurangzeb's) grave, but call Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar during that time," he added.

A curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday held Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi responsible for the violence in Nagpur and said that it was a preplanned violence to defame the State government.

"Abu Azmi is responsible for this. He started this issue. This was a preplanned violence to defame the government. We will not spare those who raise their hands on our police personnel. Strict action will be taken in this matter," Rane told media persons.

Abu Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindu and Muslim.

Further, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that it is clearly visible who was behind the violence in the CCTV footage.

"Stones were pelted, vehicles were torched after seeing the surnames...It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage the people who were behind the incident...The locals are claiming that people from outside in huge numbers gathered and started pelting stones. By seeing the surnames of those arrested it is clearly visible that who were behind this incident," Mhaske told ANI.

Earlier, while speaking in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the violence "looks like a well-planned attack" and that certain rumours were spread that religious verses were burnt as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state. (ANI)

