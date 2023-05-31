Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party slammed former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and said that the growth rate of State was minus 4 per cent when Congress was in power and now the growth rate of the state is in double-digit under Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rule.

"They (BJP) are destroying Madhya Pradesh. The debt on the state during my tenure was Rs 23,000 crores, now it has increased to Rs 3.5 lakhs crores," Digvijaya Singh told reporters here.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted As BMC Undertakes Major Waterworks in Santacruz; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

Taking a dig at the government events being held in the state, Singh said, "All the contractors of event management are selected by them (BJP). There is a commission by the government of up to 40 percent. If an officer sets up an inquiry into the matter then he gets transferred. They (BJP) are taking a commission and earning thousand crore rupees. when we will form our government we will expose everyone."

On the other hand, reacting to Singh's remark, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Aggrawal said, "The growth rate of Madhya Pradesh was minus 4 percent during Digvijay Singh tenure and today the growth rate is in double-digit. Madhya Pradesh has the highest growth rate in the country. Along with this, the per capita income has also increased. Madhya Pradesh has become a revenue-surplus state. He (Digvijaya Singh) should check the economic condition of that time and of now."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman Critical After Being Set Ablaze by Man in Dharavi; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, on the issue of damages to idols installed on the premises of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, Singh further said that former CM Kamal Nath approved Rs 350 crores for the development of Mahakal temple. Unfortunately, the Congress government collapsed in the state and who got the contract for the project, a contractor of Gujarat. What happened at last?

"In this project, Rs 45 each was spent on each idol of Sapta Rishi and the idols fell down on the ground due to the wind. But the administration and the state government claimed that there were very fast gusty winds and the idols fell down, there is no fault," the Congress leader said.

The contractor as well as the officials are responsible for the incident, who have approved the contract. The contractor needs to be arrested. BJP does business in the name of religion, Singh added.

Six out of the seven idols of 'Saptarishis' installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, on the Mahakaleshwar temple premises in Ujjain city collapsed and suffered damages due to gusty winds on May 28, officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)