Mumbai, May 31: Water supply services in Mumbai are likely to take a hit as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced a shortage of water supply in several parts of the city. As per the civic body, the water supply in some parts of the city is likely to be affected between June 4 to June 8. The water cut has been announced in the wake of a leak repair work on the Vaitrana Aqueduct under Hansburga Road Bridge.

As the Water Department of the BMC will be undertaking repair works, the BMC said that there will be a low pressure of water supply in some areas of H/East Ward, reports Mid-day. Notably, the low pressure of the water supply will begin on Sunday, June 4 and remain till Thursday, June 8. As per BMC's official release, two major water repair works will be carried out in the Santacruz (East) area of the Western Suburbs. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted in Parts of Thane for 24 Hours Due to Maintenance and Repair Works; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

Besides the repair work of the Vaitrana Aqueduct, the water department of BMC will also undertake rehabilitation and strengthening work of a 1 thousand 200 mm diameter water channel near Teachers Colony Crematorium in Santacruz (East). The BMC also said that due to the repair works, water supply will be provided at low pressure in the H/East Ward. The civic body has also issued a list of the areas which will be facing low-pressure water supply beginning June 4 along with the timings of the low-pressure water supply.

List of Affected Areas:

Sunday, June 4th: Water supply in Bandra-Kurla complex area will be from 8.30 am to 10.45 am.

Monday, June 5th: The entire H/East area will receive a low-pressure water supply.

Tuesday, June 6th: Water supply in the H/East area will be low pressure for the second consecutive day.

June 5 to June 8: Supply of water will be at low pressure in Bharat Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, and Bandra-Kurla complex in H/East Division. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Announces Water Cut in Dadar, Mahim and Other Parts for 26 Hours, No Supply in Parts of Thane Too; Check Date, Time and List of Affected Areas.

The BMC has urged people in the above-mentioned areas to store water in advance. The civic body has also urged citizens to use water sparingly and cooperate with the BMC.

