By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding press conferences across 10 states today to protest TMC's violence and other issues in West Bengal.

The party alleged that a Booth Level Officer (BLO), Ashok Das, was driven to suicide due to relentless pressure and intimidation by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

BJP MP Sambit Patra accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of using violence to disrupt electoral processes and protect illegal immigrants. He alleged that the TMC was shielding Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, and pointed to an incident at the Block Development Office in Farakka where an attack occurred in the presence of TMC MLA Manirul Islam.

The BJP claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has transformed "Sonar Bangla" into "Bhay Bangla" (Bengal of fear) ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

The BJP also criticised the Punjab government's raid on Punjab Kesri, alleging it was a planned attack on media freedom. BJP leader RP Singh accused the AAP government in Punjab of misusing state machinery to target the media.

Additionally, the party condemned a Congress MLA's controversial statement on women, where Phool Singh Baraiya allegedly linked rape to religious scriptures. The BJP demanded accountability and action against the MLA.

The BJP accused the TMC of shielding illegal immigrants and creating a climate of fear in West Bengal. In Delhi, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that the TMC was disrupting electoral processes and protecting illegal immigrants.

The BJP alleged that the TMC is violently attempting to stop the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to prevent the removal of illegal infiltrators.

Press conferences are being held in Lucknow, Mumbai, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat, focusing on issues like police raids on media outlets, government attacks on press freedom, and a Congress MLA's controversial statement on women.

The BJP leaders demanded accountability and justice for the BLO's suicide, criticising the governments in these states for alleged misuse of power and failure to maintain law and order. (ANI)

