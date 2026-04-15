Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha, along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, organised a women's scooty rally in Hyderabad on Wednesday in support of women's empowerment and the 33 per cent Women's Reservation Bill.

The rally witnessed the participation of several women riders and was aimed at mobilising support for greater representation of women in legislative bodies ahead of the proposed implementation of the Bill.

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Speaking to ANI, Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy said, "I would like to express my deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is going to implement the Women Reservation Bill... many decades have gone by, and many Prime Ministers have gone by, but nobody has had the courage to pass this Bill."

She added, "Even in the UPA period, Sonia Gandhi ji also never had the courage to do this," claiming that the current government has prioritised women's welfare through various schemes.

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Reddy said the Bill would open greater opportunities for women in Parliament and Assemblies, adding, "A woman can understand woman-oriented issues and address them properly. So, Viksit Bharat 2047 is going to be led by women."

She also said the organisation has planned programmes, including scooty rallies, padyatras and sammelans in the coming days to build support for the reservation initiative. " We have taken up a few programs from Bharatiya Janata Party, where today, on that aspect, we are taking a scooty rally with 500 women and 500 scooties. And tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we are also doing padayatras as well as the sammelans to express and support our 33 per cent reservation," she added.

She also criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating, "Yesterday, Revanth Reddy gave a statement that they are putting women forward and doing such things. This is not correct, Revanth Reddy."

"Even during your elections, you have promised all the false promises for women, giving 2500 and scooty, that was never implemented, and you have never considered women as the priority," she added.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao criticised CM Revanth Reddy, saying, "CM Revanth Reddy writing a letter to PM Modi and CMs of the southern states is an act of divisive politics of the Congress party... They are trying to mislead the people of southern states."

He further said that delimitation procedures are the responsibility of the Election Commission and termed the Congress's stand as "against the interest of the nation."

Separately, the Delhi BJP unit also organised a women's scooty rally in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)