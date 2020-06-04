India News | BJP Indulging in Horse Trading in Guj: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

"The BJP is again using its time-tested tactic, which is horse trading, in Gujarat ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections," Gehlot tweeted.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Surge in Coronavirus Deaths, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 2,710.

He said the party can go to any extent for winning seats.

"Luring opposition MLAs is the party's only game plan in order to grab seats or power by hook or by crook," he said, in reaction to resignation of two Gujarat Congress MLAs.

Also Read | Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)