Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Surge in Coronavirus Deaths, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 2,710

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 4: The situation remained grim in Maharashtra which recorded a new high of 123 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. With 123 new fatalities recorded, the single biggest jump in 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maharashtra mounted to 2,710. The state has crossed 100-plus death toll fifth time in the past nine days. The previous high of four-figure tallies were - 122 on June 3, 103 on June 2, 105 on May 27 and the second-highest 116 on May 29. Inter-District Movement Allowed in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, People Can Travel Between Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar And Raigad Districts.

Of the total 122 fatalities on Wednesday, 48 were recorded in Mumbai alone. The number of coronavirus cases surged to 77,793 after 2,933 more people contracted the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. Of the total, 41,393 are active cases. Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past nine days, with the previous highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24. The number of recoveries rose to 33,681 after 1,352 more patients were discharged today.