Agartala, Nov 9 (PTI) The BJP-IPFT government in Tripura will organise its first industry summit next month to showcase business opportunities in the northeastern state and attract investments, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Trace Driver of Car Whose Passenger Asked for Mukesh Ambani’s Residence ‘Antilia’ Location.

The two-day event, 'Destination Tripura – Investment Summit 2021', will be held in collaboration with Indian Chamber of Commerce from December 10, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Drugs Crisis: Man Held For Possessing 55 kg Opium in Jalandhar.

"The main objective of the programme is to attract investments in various sectors such as agriculture, bamboo, tea, rubber and agar wood cultivation and processing. Before the main summit, three or four roadshows will be organised in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities to promote the mega event," an official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The roadshows in Mumbai and Delhi will be held on November 12 and 19 respectively, he said.

The business summit will be the first such event to be held after the BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura came to power in 2018, the official said.

The previous Left Front government in the state had organised an industry summit in 2016.

The government is aiming at showcasing opportunities for setting up manufacturing facilities in Tripura, he said.

Activities of the business promotion organisations and financial institutions for development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will also be highlighted in the event.

"With the availability of natural resources and improved connectivity and infrastructure, Tripura is set to become a gateway of the northeastern region. Investors will also have advantages in trading activities as the state shares an international boundary with Bangladesh. They will also get a skilled workforce," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)