Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming the government in the state with a huge majority.

"We are confident that the BJP is forming the government in the state with a huge majority. We got love, affection and blessings from every section of the society. Ladli Bahna have given their blessings and nieces and nephews have also not been left behind. The Bharatiya Janata Party has received support from every section of the society and we are going to form the government here with an overwhelming majority," the CM said while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

When asked about the number of seats the BJP will win, Chouhan said that all the guesses made till now would fail.

Meanwhile, when questioned about the Congress party also showing confidence about winning, CM Chouhan said, "I am not saying anything today, everything will become clear tomorrow."

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 and recorded 77.15 percent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Most exit-poll projections of Madhya Pradesh released on Thursday evening put BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress. (ANI)

