Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the state's BJP-JJP government of failing on all fronts, from farmer's issues to the COVID-19 pandemic, and said its incompetence has been exposed.

The leader of opposition in the state also alleged delays in the entire process of wheat procurement, from lifting of purchased grains to payment to farmers.

"This government has failed on all fronts. From farmers to the coronavirus pandemic issues, its incompetence is exposed before the people," Hooda said.

He further attacked the government, saying it should stop making hollow claims, recognise the ground reality and improve the systems.

"The farmer faces indifference and neglect from the government, from the mandis of the state to the borders of Delhi where they are protesting for legitimate demands. The government has turned a blind eye and is pretending that farmers don't even exist," Hooda said in a statement.

The Congress leader also claimed that no gunny bags have been arranged by the government as it continues to drag its feet on lifting gains from the market.

"So far only 22 per cent of the crop has been lifted from the market, and as a result, farmers are unable to find a place in the mandi to put their wheat," he added.

"Not only procurement and lifting of wheat, payments to farmers are also delayed. The government had promised to pay within 48 hours but even after 15 days, farmers have not received payment, except for a few. The rest are still waiting," Hooda said.

