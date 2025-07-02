Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday once again dismissed speculation regarding a change in leadership in the Karnataka government, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party is simply "daydreaming."

"The BJP is daydreaming about the change of power in the government. BJP believes only lies and not the truth, and the BJP, which is incompetent in lying, does not know how to tell the truth. They believe it or not, we are all together," the Chief Minister said while addressing the media at Nandi Hills.

Questioning the BJP's track record while they led the Karnataka government, he said, "What evidence did the BJP leave behind when it was in power? What did they do in fields of irrigation, rural development, public works, education and health?"

"BJP was in power for four years. H D Kumaraswamy was in power in the coalition government for one year and two months. What did they do?" he added.

Reiterating that he will complete his five-year tenure, the CM added, "Everything said by R. Ashok, Vijayendra, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is not true; they're not the Congress high command."

Addressing the decision for appointing ministers in the cabinet, he said that the final decision will be taken by the party's top brass.

"There are 142 people from our party. Only 34 people can be made ministers. Not everyone can be made. Only 15% of people can be made," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that he will fully support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party high command's decision amid mounting speculation about a possible change in state leadership.

Speaking to the mediapersons today, Shivakumar said, "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it, whatever the party high command says and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled." (ANI)

