North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 17 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that misleading content around India-Pakistan tensions is creating confusion and stressed the government's responsibility to present the facts before the world.

"The way content is being created in the country and the world about India-Pakistan tension, people are being confused. It is the government's responsibility to bring facts to the world, that is why the Prime Minister addressed the nation," Ghosh said.

He added that any wrong message sent globally should be clarified.

"If any wrong message has gone to the world, then it should be clarified why tensions broke out, why it was stopped, and what role each played. Today, the world has become like a family, everything should be clarified so that there is no misunderstanding in it," he said.

Meanwhile, India is planning a large-scale diplomatic initiative aimed at exposing Pakistan's continued support for terrorism on the global stage.

According to reliable sources, around 40 multi-party parliamentarians will form seven groups and travel to various regions of the world. The goal of this initiative is to inform the international community about Pakistan's ongoing support to terrorism and highlight India's recently launched Operation Sindoor.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

This will be the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

While the government has not officially announced the initiative, it is understood that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and other agencies are preparing documents containing facts and instances to substantiate the allegations against Pakistan. An official from the MEA is expected to accompany the delegations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

