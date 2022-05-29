Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): Reacting to the Telangana Congress's recent demand from state government to remove the photo of RSS leader Veer Savarkar from the Salar Jung Museum, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy on Sunday said that if Veer Savarkar was not to be considered as a patriot then Nehru and Gandhi were also non-patriots.

"If Veer Savarkar is not a nationalist or if Veer Savarkar is an anti-nationalist, probably you can't find a nationalist or patriot across the whole nation. If you say so for Savarkar, then not even a single leader in Congress including Mahatma Gandhi are patriots. If you consider Gandhi and Nehru as patriots then Savarkar is also a patriot," asserted Prakash Reddy.

His remarks came after Congress urged the Telangana government to replace the photo of Veer Savarkar with the photo of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi or Nizams of Hyderabad.

Organising Secretary in Telangana Pradesh -Congress Committee Osman Mohammed Khan on Wednesday had expressed his unhappiness over witnessing the minimalist representation of Nizams of Hyderabad in the museum. (ANI)

