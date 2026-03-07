Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Agra on Saturday, praising the Yatharth Group for establishing the facility.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the hospital group and highlighted the significance of the facility being the group's eighth hospital.

Chief Minister added that the achievement of the eight siddhis is often linked with the attainment of the "Nav Nidhis" (nine treasures).

CM Yogi said, "On behalf of the state government, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Yatharth Group for this new hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This is the eighth hospital of the Yatharth Group, meaning you have established this hospital in Agra in the form of your 'Ashta Siddhi' (eight siddhis). When there are eight siddhis, the 'Nav Nidhis' (nine treasures) are also attained, and I think that's about to begin. This hospital will become a symbol of that, and with this belief, we have all gathered here with the Yatharth Group to offer our best wishes."

CM Adityanath emphasised the importance of quality healthcare, stating that every individual has the right to receive it. He highlighted the progress made in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare sector, citing the increase in medical colleges from 17 in 2017 to 81 currently, along with two AIIMS institutions.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for establishing a new India, with a growing economy and improved infrastructure.

Highlighting the country's development trajectory, he stated that the combination of heritage and modern progress is taking shape across India. The Chief Minister also cited improvements in infrastructure and transportation, including the expansion of highways, construction of expressways, and the growth of modern public transport systems.

"Every individual should have the right to receive quality healthcare facilities. This is the right of every person, and any sovereign country should provide this facility to its citizens. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has established a new identity in the world over the past 11 years. Today, we all see a new India. We see India emerging as the third-largest economy in the world. We see a unique combination of heritage and development in India, with all concepts of overall development being realised before our eyes. Whether it's infrastructure, highways being built, expressways being constructed, or the operation of the Metro for public transport, new railway lines being prepared with new technology and new coaches in the form of Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat trains - we all have the joy of seeing, knowing, and travelling in them within the country," CM Yogi added.

He also mentioned initiatives like free dialysis and CT scan facilities in every district, stating, "Today, within Uttar Pradesh, the facility of free dialysis is available in every district, and the facility of CT scan is available. In the year 2017, only 17 medical colleges were operational in Uttar Pradesh. Today, 81 medical colleges are being operated across the state, and 2 AIIMS are being operated."

Adityanath chaired a meeting of the Mathura Uttar Pradesh Braj Vikas Tirtha Parishad at the Yamuna Expressway Sabha's regional office in Vrindavan, Mathura. BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, was also present. (ANI)

