Hyderabad, Jun 23 (PTI) BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao on Monday received "threat calls" on his phone, with the caller identifying himself as a Maoist from Madhya Pradesh.

The calls came twice on Monday afternoon, and the phone was with his assistant on both occasions, Rao told PTI.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

Though the assistant tried to record the second call, he was unable to do so directly as it was an iPhone. So, he placed the iPhone on a table and recorded the conversation using another phone, Rao added.

“The caller threatened to come to my residence and eliminate me,” the Lok Sabha member from Medak in Telangana claimed.

Also Read | West Bengal: Minor Girl Killed in Bomb Blast During TMC's Kaliganj Bypoll Victory Procession in Nadia District; 1 Arrested.

Rao said he had informed the Telangana DGP about the threat.

Rao added that the origin of the call could not be immediately traced as it was made using the internet. However, an investigation is underway.

He said Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy had spoken to him about the issue.

On Reddy's suggestion, Rao said he was sending an email to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the same. When asked if his security had been stepped up, he said officials were yet to discuss the matter with him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)