Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A senior BJP leader Sunday claimed that people are facing huge inconvenience due to delays in registration of documents pertaining to immovable properties and sought the intervention of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Raman Suri, a BJP executive member, said the new department of registration under the Revenue Department was established in 2019 with an aim to provide hassle-free and speedy services pertaining to sales, gifts, mortgage, lease and bequest of immovable properties.

"However, it seems to be functioning contrarily and does not meet the expectations of common people as the processes are going on at a snail's pace, causing huge inconvenience to the people," he said in a statement here.

He said the government had effected transfer of the related powers from the judiciary to the executive with a purpose to help people, but now the situation is that the commoners are not getting slots for two to four months due to online procedures.

"Lack of proper communication has resulted into a sheer mess wherein some officials are still asking for Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), a document which has been rendered redundant after the abrogation of Article 370," he said.

He said the registration process should either be designated to judicial officers again or efficient ones.

"We are calling investors to Jammu and Kashmir but if they face so many troubles and hurdles for this simple process, then it will send a bad signal across the nation," the BJP leader said.

He Urged Lt Governor to direct revenue officials to streamline their functioning and ensure a time-bound registration of documents as well as appoint officials exclusively for this job.

"The concerned department needs to be geared up to deliver like their counterparts in different parts of the country where registration is being done by revenue officials and the entire process of issuing 'Fard Intekhab' (Revenue Extracts), registration of documents and mutation is under a single window system and takes only 1-2 hours,” he said.

